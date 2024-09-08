Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Italian operator SSIF has placed a firm order for an additional four-car Stadler electric multiple-unit for use on the 1 000 mm gauge Domodossola – Locarno line which it operates in partnership with its Swiss counterpart FART. This takes SSIF’s total order to four units.

In January 2021 FART awarded Stadler a SFr94m contract to supply four four-car and four three-car units for the route; the first is to be unveiled at InnoTrans 2024.

The latest SSIF order announced by Stadler on August 26 has been placed under a framework agreement signed in December 2022, and follows the confirmation of National Recovery & Resilience Plan funding.

SSIF’s four-car EMUs will be 64 m long with 144 seats, with the ability to be reduced to two or three cars to meet different operating requirements.