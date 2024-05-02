Show Fullscreen

ASIA: Japan’s JR Hokkaido and JR East have sold cars of ex-Series KiHa 183 diesel multiple-units to Thailand and Cambodia.

JR Hokkaido announced on April 12 that it had sold its remaining 11 cars, which had served as Series KiHa 183 diesel multiple-units, to Cambodia’s national operator Royal Railway.

The 11 cars were shipped from the Hakodate port of Japan, leaving on April 15 and have arrived at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Cambodia on April 27.

RRC said that following refurbishment, the cars would be used to form five two-car trainsets, with the extra motor car being retained as a spare.

Meanwhile, on April 3 JR East announced that it is transferring 20 KiHa 40 and KiHa 48 DMUs to State Railway of Thailand. The trains were shipped from the port of Niigata in mid-April, and are scheduled to arrive at Larm Chabang in Thailand in May.