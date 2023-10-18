Show Fullscreen

BANGLADESH: The 82 km line from Dhaka to Bhanga via the 6·2 km Padma Bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 10, ahead of the start of commercial services on November 1.

The Prime Minister said the inauguration of the line marks a ‘dream come true’ of crossing the River Padma by train, making Dhaka more accessible to central and southwestern Bangladesh. She said government’s goal is to establish an extensive railway network throughout the country and with international connections.

The 1 676 mm gauge single-track line is designed for a maximum speed of 120 km/h.

It will eventually form part of the 169 km Padma Rail Link corridor between Dhaka and Jashore; the remaining 87 km from Bhanga to Jashore is scheduled for completion in 2024.

The main contractors are China Railway Engineering Corp and 12 of its subsidiaries. CRRC Tangshan was awarded a contract to supply 100 coaches for the route.

The 392bn taka cost of the project is being financed with a 210bn taka loan from Exim Bank of China and by the government of Bangladesh.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said the Padma Bridge Rail Link is a landmark project under the Belt &Road Initiative, and also the largest infrastructure project in Bangladesh using a Chinese preferential loan. He the project would directly benefit 80 million people, and boost economic growth by 1·5%.