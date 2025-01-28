Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: Leo Express has awarded original manufacturer Stadler a contract to convert its five 3 kV DC Flirt electric multiple-units to also use 25 kV 50 Hz electrification.

The dual-voltage capability will enable Leo Express to continue operations on the Prague – Ostrava route after a planned change in the electrification system, as well to operate on other 25 kV 50 Hz electrified routes in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Stadler will undertake the work at its Frauenfeld plant in Switzerland. Czech suppliers involved will include AŽD Praha and test centre operator VUZ Velim.

The 25 kV 50 Hz hardware will be integrated into the train control & management system, the diagnostic system will be upgraded, and controls for switching between systems added. A weight assessment, body strength test and running and brake testing will be carried out as part of the process.

The trains ‘will be able to operate on both alternating current and direct current, enabling us to expand our services’, said Leo Express CEO Peter Köhler on January 27. ‘The Ministry of Transport has awarded us a subsidy covering approximately 40% of the €16m investment, for which we are very grateful. Furthermore, we received the highest rating among all applications submitted in the subsidy call.’