BULGARIA: Stadler Polska has been selected for a contract to supply 35 electric multiple-units, Transport minister Georgi Gvozdeykov said at the Green Transition Forum 4.0 in Sofia on June 26.

The contract will be worth 642·5m leva, including 15 years of maintenance. The EMUs would be delivered within 28 months of the contract being signed to meet the deadline for the use of Recovery & Resilience Plan funding.

In April the ministry signed a contract for Stadler to supply seven double-deck EMUs, with an option for three more.

Negotiations are continuing with Talgo for the supply of 20 push-pull trainsets for long-distance services.