BULGARIA: Stadler has been selected to supply seven double-deck electric multiple-units for use by national passenger operator BDZ .

Stadler’s bid came in at 301m leva, including 15 years of maintenance, with a delivery time of 26 months. The 200 km/h units will have a capacity of 300 passengers.

The selection of Stadler as preferred bidder on April 4 follows a tender launched by the Ministry of Transport & Communications in mid-February. An initial tender was cancelled in January after sole bidder Vossloh Rolling Stock, which is owned by China’s CRRC, could not meet the required timescale: the order is being financed by Bulgaria’s share of the Recovery & Resilience Plan, which requires funds to be spent by August 2026.

In parallel, the ministry is negotiating with Talgo for the supply of 20 push-pull trainsets after CRRC withdrew its rival bid, and it has also called tenders for the supply of 35 electric locomotives and 18 electric shunting locos.