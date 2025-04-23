Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: DB Regio has formally awarded Stadler an order to supply 19 Flirt battery-electric multiple-units to help decarbonise regional rail operations in Thüringen.

In February the Land awarded DB Regio the 15 Mittelthüringer Akku-Netz contract to operate a bundle of regional passenger services totalling 3·6 million train-km/year for 15 years from December 2028. This will succeed its current Dieselnetz Nordthüringen contract, with the existing diesel multiple-units to be replaced with the Stadler BEMUs.

These will be able to run for up to 80 km without overhead power, avoiding the need to fully electrify the routes while enabling locally emission-free operation and a reduction in overall CO 2 emissions.

The two-car BEMUs will have 148 seats and 12 ‘leaning aids’, with the Land having specified a higher capacity than the current trains to meet growing demand resulting from the Deutschlandticket monthly pass.

Facilities will include wi-fi, CCTV, an electronic passenger information system and areas for bicycles, wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Interior and exterior styling has been specified by the Land, and will gradually be adopted on trains across Thüringen.

‘We are making an active contribution to the mobility transition’, Chair of DB Regio Südost Christine Singer said when the BEMU order was announced on April 17. ‘We are delighted to be going into operation with these modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly battery-electric vehicles.’