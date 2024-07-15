Show Fullscreen

CANADA: National passenger operator VIA Rail is to begin the competitive procurement of ‘new, comfortable and accessible trains’ for use across the country following the confirmation of government funding.

The latest funding under the 2024 budget follows from that announced in 2018 which enabled the procurement of Siemens Mobility push-pull trainsets for use on the Québec City – Windsor corridor.

The latest funding will enable the trains on VIA Rail’s other routes to be replaced, completing its fleet renewal plans. The amount available is not being released, to protect the government’s negotiating position in the procurement.

This is ‘the latest in a series of significant investments supporting VIA Rail’s transformation’, the operator’s President & CEO Mario Péloquin said on July 11.

‘By renewing our fleet, we will be able to maintain our coast-to-coast services, continue to connect a multitude of communities, and encourage more Canadians to choose rail. These new trains will support our vision of offering a modern, comfortable, accessible and sustainable experience to our passengers in every region of Canada.’

The 2024 federal budget also includes C$462·4m over five years to support VIA Rail operations, C$63·1m over three years to renew the Remote Passenger Rail programme supporting Indigenous-owned rail operators in Manitoba, Québec and Labrador, and C$371·8m over six years to progress design and development of the Québec City – Toronto High Frequency Rail project.