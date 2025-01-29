Show Fullscreen

GUINEA: Iron order mining company Winning Consortium Simandou has awarded Wabtec a US$248m contract to supply Evolution Series ES43ACmi locomotives for use on the TransGuinéen Railway.

Wabtec said the dual-cab diesel locos would be powered by a 4 500 hp Evolution Series engine offering fuel efficiency and high performance in the hot and harsh environment. It expects to begin delivering the locomotives this year.

‘As work continues to build the TransGuinéen railway, we will have the equipment resources in place that support the high international standards that we’ve committed to deliver’, said WCS CEO Zhang Cheng.

The 600 km railway will connect Port Morébaya to Forécariah, Kassa, Nialinko and the Simandou region, enabling the exploitation of an untapped high-grade iron ore deposit. The multi-user line is being developed by the Compagnie du TransGuinéen joint venture of the government (15%) and mining concessionaires WCS (42·5%) and Rio Tinto Simfer (42·5%) which will share the costs and capacity.

The WCS loco order announced on January 28 follows a US$277m order from Simfer announced last year.

‘As the world’s largest untapped high grade iron ore deposit, Simandou represents a transformational economic opportunity for Guinea, and Wabtec’s commitment extends beyond delivering advanced locomotive solutions to ensure the success of this critical initiative in partnership with WCS and Simfer’, said Mpilo Dlamini, Wabtec Regional Vice-President of Sub-Saharan Africa, when the latest order was announced.

‘We are also committed to the development of Guinea by fostering local employment, developing indigenous talent, and empowering local businesses to support the operation and maintenance of this vital rail network.’