TURKEY: An agreement for state-owned locomotive and rolling stock manufacturer Türasaş to supply national operator TCDD Taşımacılık with 95 E5000 electric locomotives was signed on March 15.

The prototype E5000 designed by Tübitak and manufactured by Türasaş was unveiled last year.

The 5 MW four-axle TSI-compliant locomotive has a maximum speed of 140 km/h, with AC-AC transmission and domestically developed 1·28 MW traction motors.

‘We developed a new generation of main line electric locomotive’, said Minister of Transport & Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu when the order was signed. ‘I am proud to say that we are now one of the few countries with our own technology in the locomotive industry.’

He added that share of locally produced components is approximately 65%, ’but we plan to increase this to 80%’.