UK: Southeastern says it is the first UK rail operator to publish a Social Mobility Action Plan.

Southeastern worked with The Purpose Coalition on the plan, which is based a framework of ‘Purpose Goals’ mapping out 14 barriers to opportunity. These include various life stages alongside issues such as health, wellbeing and sustainable communities.

The report’s recommendations include:

industry leadership and advocacy on mental health;

enhancing internal progression opportunities, with a specific focus on promoting gender diversity and embracing neurodiversity;

amplifying community impact by building an early talent pipeline through strategic outreach initiatives with schools, colleges, and further education institutions in areas of deprivation;

leading on health and well-being in collaboration with local partners.

Chair of the Purpose Coalition and former Transport Secretary Justine Greening said the report published on March 5 ’shows how effectively Southeastern has leant into the communities it serves to ensure that it continues to deliver opportunity as widely as possible, closely targeted to those who need it most’.