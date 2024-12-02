Show Fullscreen

UK: Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion supporters can get a 20% discount on train tickets to away games, after they became the first Premier League clubs to back Trainline’s ‘I Came By Train’ campaign to encourage people to switch to rail travel.

Brighton fans can benefit from the discount for the matches at West Ham United on December 21 and Manchester United on January 19 as a pilot scheme, while Brentford fans can apply the discount for all away games outside London for the rest of the season.

When fans buy their match ticket, they are sent a survey on travel habits. As an incentive to respond they get a discount code for Trainline.

The ticket retailer said two Brighton fans heading to the Manchester United match would reduce their combined emissions by 43 kg of CO 2 if they travelled by train instead of car.

‘We are on a mission to make rail more famous for being a sustainable mode of travel’, said I Came By Train Sustainability Head Natalie Marques on November 27. ’People often underestimate the impact they can have by switching from car to train, but switching just one 200 mile journey can cut your CO 2 impact significantly.’