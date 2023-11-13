Show Fullscreen

UK: Rolling stock manufacturer CAF UK has awarded recruitment company Ford & Stanley a further three-year contract.

This covers all temporary and permanent recruitment in the UK and Ireland for engineering, operations, procurement, finance, business support and administration positions at CAF Rail UK Ltd and CAF Rolling Stock UK Ltd, plus a series of planned initiatives.

Ford & Stanley will provide a dedicated account management team, and support key industry events and apprentice recruitment programmes.

Announcing the contract on November 9, Ford & Stanley director Chris Jones said ’one of the many key aspects of our strategic relationship over the past three years has been working closely with the CAF hiring community to overcome the recruitment challenges faced due to the pandemic, the lack of suitably skilled and available candidates and legislation changes such as IR35 that has further reduced to pool of available candidates’.