UK: The Rail Business Awards has long sought to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts that the rail industry has made to provide transport for all.

The award for Accessibility & Integrated Transport Excellence recognises best practice and innovation in the provision of accessible facilities and services for rail users, on trains, at railway stations and in journey planning, or in the integration of rail services with other transport modes.

As the industry continues to address the challenges of post-pandemic travel patterns, the need to foster an inclusive and seamless transport system has never been greater. The Accessibility & Integrated Transport Excellence award will recognise the efforts of companies and organisations that have gone above and beyond to ensure equal access and integrated systems, breaking down barriers and making transport accessible for all users.

This category serves as a reminder of the transformative power that the rail sector holds in revolutionising transport for the better.

Judges will be looking for evidence of:

overall benefits for passengers with reduced mobility;

enhanced station facilities including waiting rooms, step-free access and level boarding;

the provision of accessible customer information and assistance;

accessibility improvements to rolling stock, including toilets, wheelchair spaces, information systems and on-board customer assistance;

enhanced integration with other modes of transport

benefits to the train or station operator resulting from improved accessibility and multimodal integration, including increased customer numbers, efficiency improvements and revenue growth.

Entries for the 26th Rail Business Awards close on October 6, with the awards to be presented at a gala dinner at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on Thursday February 22 2024.

Further details of the awards and how to enter can be found at https://www.railbusinessawards.com