UK: Professional Head of Operations at Freightliner Stuart Ash has been appointed Chair of the National Freight Safety Group, succeeding Dougie Hill.

NFSG supports the continuous improvement of health, safety, wellbeing and sustainability in the rail freight sector by facilitating collaboration to managing system risk.

Funding comes from Network Rail’s Freight Safety Improvement Portfolio, freight operators and other stakeholders.

Ash will lead NFSG’s work to improve health, safety and well-being across the rail freight sector, helping to shape national initiatives.

‘The rail freight sector plays a critical role in our country’s supply chain and economy and ensuring its safety is paramount’, he said on April 17. ‘In consolidating all the great work done so far, we will be looking to focus our attention on where it matters most and delivering positive and continuous change for freight safety.’