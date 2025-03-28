Show Fullscreen

UK: Cameras are to be installed at foot crossings on several tram networks and the footage analysed by AI tools to identify opportunities for safety improvements.

The project to see how crossings are actually used is being undertaken by the Light Rail Safety & Standards Board and technology supplier Starling Technologies. The locations of the cameras are not being disclosed, as this might risking influencing behaviour.

‘The findings from this project will contribute to a broader discussion on non-motorised user safety, potentially shaping future policies and technologies to enhance light rail operations nationwide’, said the LRSSB’s Head of Engineering Safety & Innovation Craig O’Brien on March 24.