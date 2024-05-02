Show Fullscreen

UK: Dynamic testing has begun with a DB Cargo UK Class 66 diesel locomotive which has been retrofitted with ETCS as the First in Class for the roll-out of the digital signalling technology across the most common type of freight loco in the UK.

As part of the East Coast Digital Programme to deploy ETCS between London and Grantham, competing freight operators have come together to share learning. This includes agreeing the base design with Siemens Mobility which is designing and fitting its Trainguard 200 onboard equipment.

Installation was undertaken at Progress Rail’s site in Doncaster, before the loco was sent to Network Rail’s Rail Innovation & Development Centre in Leicestershire which is equipped for ETCS testing.

The overall design and installation project has taken four years, including 16 months from the start of retrofitting. It will eventually provide regulatory approval for all Class 66 and Class 67 locos.

‘The task of retrofitting hundreds of freight locomotives is one of the biggest challenges we face in the transition to a digital future’, said Network Rail’s Principal Sponsor for ECDP Ed Akers on April 26.