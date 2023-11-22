Show Fullscreen

UK: Electrification specialist Furrer+Frey has completed a project to install moveable conductor bar at Eurostar’s Temple Mills depot in east London.

A total of 1·5 km of movable overhead has been installed on the eight depot tracks. It can be moved out of the way at the touch of a button, allowing staff to service and maintain trains in safety. The overhead is then moved back to enable the trains to leave the depot under power.

The latest installation is part of a project to allow trainsets to be raised 3 m to provide access to the bogies.

‘A depot needs to function like an F1 pitstop, getting trains in, serviced and out again quickly and safely’, said Noel Dolphin, Head of UK Projects at Furrer+Frey, on November 20. ‘Gone are the days of a dark diesel depot. Modern depots are clean and efficient and this equipment powers that change.’