Show Fullscreen

UK: FirstGroup has announced plans to launch an open access passenger train service between London and Sheffield.

The first phase of an application was submitted to industry regulator the Office of Rail & Road on January 5. Consultation will follow, along with discussions with Network Rail to secure the required approvals. Options for rolling stock will be discussed with leasing companies.

It is anticipated that services could begin in the second half of 2025.

Modal shift from road to rail

FirstGroup is proposing to operate two return journeys a day from London King’s Cross to Retford, Worksop, Woodhouse and Sheffield, providing a faster link between London and Sheffield than alternative services.

FirstGroup said almost three-quarters of trips between London and Sheffield are currently made by car, with a further 9% of trips made by coach, and ’a competitively priced new rail offering will help stimulate a shift in transport mode of choice from road to rail’.

FirstGroup estimates that 350 000 people in the Worksop and Woodhouse catchment areas would gain direct rail access to London. It said a ‘sizeable number’ of rail users currently drive to Doncaster to catch trains to London which are faster than going via Sheffield, and a more convenient rail offering from local stations would reduce car journeys.

FirstGroup plans to expand its open access operations as part of its Hull Trains business, which operates between East Yorkshire and London. FirstGroup reports than more people are now travelling with Hull Trains than they did before the pandemic, while London – Edinburgh open access operator Lumo has carried more than two million passengers since launching in October 2021.

‘We want to leverage our extensive experience of running open access services and repeat the success of Hull Trains and Lumo’, said CEO Graham Sutherland. ’We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with open access, as well as the positive effect it can have on the wider market, including economic and environmental benefits.

‘The new service will help to drive modal shift from road to rail by offering customers a more sustainable travel alternative between the two cities. We will be working closely with stakeholders as we build our application and our case for this new offering.’

Boost for the region

Show Fullscreen

FirstGroup’s announcement ‘is great news’ for the region, said Leader of Bassetlaw District Council Cllr James Naish. ’Rail remains a key form of transport for many Bassetlaw residents and businesses, so more north-south and east-west connectivity will help to boost both the local and regional economy.

Cllr Jo White, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business & Skills, said ‘making Worksop a key element of the commuter line between London and Sheffield will inevitably create new opportunities for local businesses and our communities. Retford will also benefit from the greater connectivity to Sheffield and London and will serve to strengthen and build our economy.’