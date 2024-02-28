Show Fullscreen

UK: Open access train operator Lumo is has announced plans to extend some of its London – Edinburgh services to Glasgow.

The FirstGroup-owned company is working with Transport Scotland and infrastructure manager Network Rail to agree final route options and timings ahead of an application for access rights to the Office of Rail & Road.

If successful, the services could start in summer 2025.

FirstGroup said this would improve links between Newcastle and Glasgow, giving people a choice of services without needing to change trains. The company said a ‘significant number’ of users of its London – Edinburgh trains also go on to travel to Glasgow.

‘We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with new open access connections, including the significant environmental benefits of passengers switching to rail’, said FirstGroup CEO Graham Sutherland on February 28. ‘We will be working closely with stakeholders as we refine this opportunity and our case for this new offering.’