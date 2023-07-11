Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rendel Ltd subsidiary of France’s Ingerop Group has purchased a controlling interest in T&RS Engineering Ltd, a Doncaster-based consultancy which provides rolling stock maintenance, overhaul, technical support and auditing services for operators, maintainers and leasing companies.

‘Ingerop has built up, throughout the years, an excellent footprint in transport infrastructure, stations and depots’, said Ingerop Group Transport Director Philippe-André Hanna when the deal was announced on July 10. ’T&RS Engineering brings one more building block to the excellence of our engineering capability.’

Rendel Managing Director Vardaman Jones said it would be looking to use T&RS Engineering to extend the group’s reach in the rail and transport sector in the UK, Australia and other international markets.