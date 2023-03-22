Light Rail & Tram

Very Light Rail ultra-thin tram track installed for load testing

By 2023-03-22T12:00:00

Coventry Very Light Rail test track at council depot (1)

UK: A sensor-equipped section of track developed for the Coventry Very Light Rail project has been installed at city council depot, where the movement of heavy goods vehicles will enable its performance to be tested under stress conditions.

