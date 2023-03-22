Very Light Rail ultra-thin tram track installed for load testing

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
By Metro Report International2023-03-22T12:00:00
UK: A sensor-equipped section of track developed for the Coventry Very Light Rail project has been installed at city council depot, where the movement of heavy goods vehicles will enable its performance to be tested under stress conditions.
