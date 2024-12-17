Show Fullscreen

UK: Google Street View now includes 18 London rail and Underground stations, with a further 18 to be added by the end of the year.

Google used 360° backpack cameras to create virtual representations of London’s busiest stations. These will help people plan journeys and more easily identify facilities such as lifts, toilets, benches and help points before they travel.

Feedback from accessibility stakeholders including Transport for London’s Independent Disability Advisory Group and the Inclusive Transport Forum helped to inform the project.

‘Now customers can plan their routes on the London Underground in the same way they would when walking and cycling’, said Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance.

‘By combining Google’s Street View technology with TfL and Network Rail’s expertise, we’re breaking new ground in transport accessibility and wayfinding’, said Debbie Weinstein, Vice-President & Managing Director for Google UK & Ireland.