UK: Google has worked with B2B ticket retailing technology company SilverRail to make it easier for people planning journeys in the UK to buy train tickets from search results.

This includes options to buy from Trainline and Trainpal. SilverRail is working on getting direct deep links to the websites of train operating companies which use its e-commerce platform.

‘We are incredibly proud to announce our work with Google, helping them to help their billions of users to make greener travel decisions’, said SilverRail founder and CEO Aaron Gowell on May 29. ‘Our deep experience in rail commerce for organisations such as National Rail Enquiries, LNER and Transport for Wales will be useful as we help make rail easy for UK travellers searching online.’

SilverRail handles more than 1 billion online rail searches and 30 million bookings each year, and distributes tickets for more than 35 companies.