USA: Amtrak is now supplying departure times, trip durations and fares for display on Google Search results pages when a user indicates they are considering rail travel between two of the operator’s destinations. Once they select a train, they can click through to Amtrak.com to complete the booking without needing to re-enter their trip details.

Google will also show rail suggestions when travellers look for flights on Google Search or Google Flights, helping people to consider more sustainable options.

This direct integration with Amtrak replaces Google’s previous use of a third-party data source to show Amtrak information on Search.

‘One of the biggest impacts we can make towards climate change is shifting the way people get around’, said Amtrak President Roger Harris. ‘As we continue offering services that motivate people to shift out of cars and planes into trains, we are thrilled that this integration makes it even easier for users to find rail options for their travel needs while also potentially lowering their carbon emissions.’