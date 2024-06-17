Show Fullscreen

UK: Supply chain association Rail Forum has launched a ‘Made in Britain’ social media initiative to provide an opportunity for its members that are involved in manufacturing to highlight their capability, capacity and processes.

The campaign running from June 17 to July 17 is the first output of Rail Forum’s recently formed Manufacturing Steering Group, which comprises BCM GRC, Cembre, Composite Braiding, CWE, Datum, Hydram, Infotec, Signal House Group and Transport Design International.

Customisable marketing materials can be found on a dedicated Manufacturing page on Rail Forum’s website.

One of the stock photos shows Den Haag HS station in the Netherlands. Rail Forum told Rail Business UK that this is intended as a stock image that its members will replace with their own picture to showcase what they are doing in UK rail manufacturing.

The campaign is supported by Made in Britain and incorporates its #MadeInBritain branding.

‘A strong rail sector, leading a bold, green UK infrastructure strategy must have British manufacturing excellence at its very core’, said Made in Britain CEO John Pearce. ‘The UK is proud to be home to many of the world’s leading makers operating in, and supplying vital components into, the entire ecosystem of rail-related transport.’