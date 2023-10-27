Show Fullscreen

AFRICA: The Southern African Railways Association and UK trade association Rail Forum have signed a letter of intent for long-term co-operation in rail infrastructure development.

The collaboration brings together SARA, Rail Forum, the UK Department for Business & Trade, UK Export Finance and the UK Rail Research & Innovation Network. They intend to work together to support the development of southern Africa and the UK’s Midlands region as international rail hubs and to provide access to wider UK supply chain expertise.

The signing ceremony took place at the SARA Conference & Exhibition in Johannesburg, South Africa on October 26.

‘This initial signing is just the beginning of a more expansive collaboration, destined to bolster our regional railway members as we steer towards realising the ambition of a seamlessly integrated region by rail’, said SARA Executive Director Babe Botana.

‘By leveraging the legacy and expertise in railway development, digitalisation, among others, of the UK partners involved in this LoI, we are poised to accelerate the agenda for a reliable, efficient, and predictable regional railway network.’

Rail Forum Chief Executive Elaine Clark said ’there are some great opportunities for collaboration between the UK supply chain and southern African rail companies that can help not just with modernising the railway but that can also leave a lasting legacy through local skills development and knowledge transfer’.

SARA full members

Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway, Botswana Railways, Nacala Logistics, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Caminho de Ferro de Benguela, Caminho de Ferro de Moçâmedes, Eswatini Railways, National Railways of Zimbabwe, Transnamib Holdings, Railway Safety Regulator (South Africa), Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer du Congo, TAZARA, Transnet Freight Rail, Zambia Railways Ltd.