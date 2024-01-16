Show Fullscreen

UK: Rail Forum has joined the European Railway Clusters Initiative, a b2b networking organisation which brings customers and the supply chain together across Austria, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the UK.

Rail Forum said joining ERCI would provide European opportunities for its members, and their capabilities would add value to taskforces aligned with the UK’s innovation aspirations, including cybersecurity, multimodal, green & sustainable mobility and human factors.

‘We are extremely delighted to welcome Rail Forum UK as our 17th member’, said ERCI President Dirk-Ulrich Krueger on January 15. ‘Rail Forum is the third UK cluster organisation to join our European umbrella organisation. With its 380+ members Rail Forum will significantly contribute to the total reach of ERCI to now more than 2 500 companies, public organisations, universities and research institutions in Europe.’