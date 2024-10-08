Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: British infrastructure manager Network Rail and the Korea Railroad Research Institute have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to improve the resilience of rail infrastructure to extreme weather.

Areas of mutual interest include evaluation techniques for landslides, working on subgrade instability using business information modelling based on geographical information systems, assessment of infrastructure resilience and inspection of structures using tethered drones and robotics.

The MoU signed at InnoTrans 2024 follows discussions between the UK Department of Transport, KRRI and Network Rail.

Dr Myung Sagong of KRRI said this ‘was a time to share the technological capabilities and experiences of both organisations, as well as areas of desired co-operation. We will strive to develop this into future Korea-UK international joint research projects and create technological synergy.’

The MoU forms part of Network Rail’s International Research & Development Partnership Programme, building on existing partnerships with Swiss Federal Railways, Dutch infrastructure manager ProRail, Norway’s Bane NOR and Sweden’s Trafikverket.