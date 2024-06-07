UK: A Railway Engineering Degree Apprenticeship has been launched by a partnership of the University of South Wales, the Welsh government, Coleg Y Cymoedd and Transport for Wales.

The four-year programme includes work-based learning while studying part-time for a BSc (Hons) Railway Engineering (Electromechanical Systems & Electronics) degree. Welsh government funding means there are no tuition fees and a National Living Wage salary.

There are two vacancies available, one at the South Wales Metro at Taff’s Well depot and the other at Cardiff Canton depot.

‘We’re continuously recruiting and upskilling our workforce, and through partnership working we’re able to offer this Railway Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Programme to the right candidates’, said Marie Daly, Chief Customer & Culture Officer at TfW. ‘It’s a great opportunity to earn while you learn and help shape the future rail industry in Wales.’

Applications close on June 23.