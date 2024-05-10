Show Fullscreen

UK: ‘We want to continuously ensure that as many local people as possible have the opportunity to join the rail industry, regardless of their previous skill set or background’, Lumo Managing Director Martijn Gilbert said when he announced that 95% of the open access operator’s workforce began as apprentices.

They were recruited through apprenticeship provider Train’d Up as part of a partnership which began in 2020, ahead of the start of Lumo’s London to Edinburgh passenger services in 2021.

A total of 78 Lumo Customer Drivers and Customer Experience Ambassadors have now completed a range of training modules, which go beyond day-to-day roles and include additional ICT training to ensure employees have the skills required to advance internally and adapt to meet future needs.

‘Lumo really highlighted the importance of staff training from day one by working in tandem with us and developing their operational standards in line with our training standards’, said Paul Daglish, Lead Learning Specialist at Train’d Up.

’We’ve worked with over 15 other train operators and have never seen staff training being implemented in such a way — it’s simple but pretty extraordinary for a train operator to do.

‘An apprenticeship is a key step towards becoming a train driver in the UK as hands-on, situational experience is vital. Lumo is helping to give the local area the opportunity to join the rail industry and learn brand new skills, all while earning.’

Lumo’s sister FirstGroup company Hull Trains has also approached Train’d Up to support its apprenticeship programme.