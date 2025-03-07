Show Fullscreen

UK: Following a successful pilot last year, the Railway Industry Association has launched a training service to support the industry, including RIA members, in developing and refining skills and knowledge.

Courses include:

Introduction to UK Rail, a one-day course for anyone new to the industry, from apprentices and recruiters to business development managers and established professionals moving into rail;

Accelerating Success — ESG-Driven Growth Strategies for Rail, a one-day course for SMEs across any tier of the supply chain;

Work Winning in Rail Masterclass, a two-day course for organisations seeking to win work in the UK and export overseas.

The sessions created in consultation with members are delivered in person to classes of 12-18 people.