UK: Certification and engineering consultancy Ricardo is to work with the Global Centre of Rail Excellence to help define what the global rail sector requires from infrastructure and rolling stock test and research facilities.

There will be a particular focus on how on-site approvals and certification services can be delivered.

‘Ricardo can bring valuable insight and resources from the earliest stages of the facility’s development, including an international perspective that will guide its design and service offerings to ensure it can play a truly global role over the long-term future’, said Claire Ruggiero, UK Operations Director for the company’s rail business, on October 18.