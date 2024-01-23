Show Fullscreen

UK: Funding to test rail infrastructure technology has been awarded in the second round of the Innovation in Railway Construction competition.

The first round covered feasibility studies, and the second round provides funding to take the ideas to concept stage at the Global Centre of Rail Excellence site in South Wales.

The competition is backed with £7·4m provided by the Department for Business & Trade through Innovate UK.

‘We are helping to accelerate the development of the best ideas to see if we can, ultimately, bring them into operation more quickly on the UK rail network’ said GCRE Ltd Chief Executive Simon Jones.

Mike Noakes, Head of Rail at the Department for Business & Trade, said ‘the innovations and new technologies developed on the GCRE site will also offer new export growth potential as companies and start-ups look to commercialise the new ideas they are developing’.