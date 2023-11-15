Show Fullscreen

UK: The Global Centre of Rail Excellence and Swansea University have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in research at the future test track which is under construction in South Wales.

‘Swansea has some sector-leading strengths in key areas including rail technology, engineering and infrastructure and GCRE will provide a platform at which their teams can undertake cutting edge research and development, as well providing a fantastic location for students to get skills and experience at a live railway environment’, said GCRE Head of Strategy and Skills, Rob Forde on November 13.

Professor David Smith, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean, Faculty of Science & Engineering, Swansea University said ‘our collaboration will include skill development, student training and innovation in digital twinning, energy and net zero, materials, infrastructure and environmental science while supporting regional and national rail technology and innovation.’