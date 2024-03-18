Show Fullscreen

TICKETING: Belgian public transport ticket validator supplier Prodata Mobility has developed a proof of concept facial recognition system which could remove the need for passengers to carry a ticket or smart card.

A passenger simply looks at a camera incorporated into a card reader, and the system confirms that they have previously paid to travel.

The technology was demonstrated at the Transport Ticketing Global exhibition in London, ahead of trials which are to be undertaken with Dutch public transport ticketing processing agency Translink.

Any real-world deployment would be subject to the local regulatory environment.

Prodata has already supplied ticket validators to Brazil which use facial recognition to confirm that the person touching in with a smart ticket is the registered holder.