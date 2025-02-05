UK: Following a six-month pilot scheme, ScotRail has launched a Tap&Pay pay-as-you-go ticketing app developed by Tracsis Rail Technology & Services using its Hopsta platform.

The app is initially available for travel on ScotRail services in the Strathclyde area and between Strathclyde and Edinburgh. If the deployment is successful, ScotRail will look to roll it out more widely.

The app generates a single-use barcode that can be scanned at ticket gates. The passenger’s journey details are logged by scanning the barcode, with the app identifying the origin and destination station through location mapping. At the end of the journey the app will automatically charge the appropriate fare based on the journey made and time of travel.

‘Our new Tap&Pay app will make rail travel even more convenient for customers across large parts of the central belt’, said ScotRail Commercial Director Claire Dickie on January 29. ‘The Tap&Pay system provides a smarter, more convenient way to travel, ensuring customers have a seamless travel experience and receive the best value fare for their journeys.’

People making multiple trips on the same route over a week will not pay more than the cost of a weekly season ticket.

However, cheaper fares may be available using Advance tickets, split ticketing, Flexipasses or monthly and annual season tickets.