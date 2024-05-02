Show Fullscreen

All 11 stations managed by LNER now have tactile surfacing at the platform edges, providing a visual and physical alert to assist blind or partially sighted people.

CAF has signed up to use the future Global Centre of Rail Excellence for rolling stock and technology testing, digital signalling development and wider product innovation, fleet maintenance, staff training and development.

Arriva Rail London has appointed Anjuli Ramburuth as Finance Director. She has joined the London Overground operator from Arriva UK Bus, where she was head of finance, succeeding Steve Best who became Managing Director in January.

Research carried out by YouGov on behalf of LNER found that overnight stays are largely decided on and hotels booked a month before travel, but people travelling by train do not book their tickets until the week before their trip. For longer breaks planned two to three months in advance, one in three people do not book their train tickets until the week before travel.

Lumo says it is the first UK train operator to replace plastic bottles on its services with cartons, working with catering supply chain provider Rail Gourmet and Everdurance.

Swietelsky has joined the National Skills Academy for Rail as a bronze subscription member.

TransPennine Express is offering eight apprenticeships in customer experience, performance, service planning, safety, corporate communications, retail, resourcing and business management. Successful applicants will spend two years gaining experience in their chosen area as well as other departments. Applications are open until May 31.

East Midlands Railway and Network Rail have launched a Rail Safety Pathway programme for primary and secondary schools.

Defibrillators have now been installed at 87 ScotRail stations.