UK: ‘Physical and mental health are crucial for people to feel happy and happy people perform well’, says LNER Chief Executive David Horne, the current Chair of the cross-industry Rail Wellbeing Alliance. ‘Passengers and customers who meet happy and confident railway colleagues will feel happier themselves — it’s infectious.’

Highlighting efforts to enhance mental and physical health and wellbeing within the UK rail industry, the 26th Rail Business Awards will once again include an award for Wellbeing in Rail.

Introduced in 2021 with the support of RSSB and the cross-industry Rail Wellbeing Alliance, the award is intended to recognise efforts to improve mental and physical health and wellbeing across the UK rail sector. The judges will be looking for evidence that an individual or company has demonstrated:

a strong personal or corporate commitment to improving the physical and mental health of railway staff;

positive action to promote best practice in addressing health concerns and preventing ill health;

a strong personal or corporate commitment to the assessment, monitoring and elimination of occupational health hazards;

the value and business benefits of encouraging a healthy workforce;

workforce health and wellbeing initiatives that have delivered positive results.

Horne believes that the railway is well placed to drive transformation through collective efforts. ‘We, the people of the railway made changes happen. We worked together to set in motion a cultural change that is still developing now. It’s time we took that same spirit, drive and determination and do the same for health and happiness.’

The deadline for submissions to the 26th Rail Business Awards is October 6. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Hilton Deansgate Manchester on February 22 2024.

For further information, please visit www.railbusinessawards.com