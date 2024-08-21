Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Austria Federal Railways has begun installing bilingual signs at stations in communities that are legally defined as bilingual.

The first such signs were installed at St Michael ob Bleiburg/Šmihel pri Pliberku station.

Four stations in the Land of Kärnten are to get signs in Slovenian, and five stations in Burgenland will get signs in a local dialect of Croatian.

‘Bilingual station signs are the logical step, for more visibility and appreciation as well as out of respect for the Kärnten Slovenes and Burgenland Croats’, said Leonore Gewessler, federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation & Technology.