Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: Locomotive maintenance company Kamkor Locomotiv and the Akmola region have signed an agreement to build a 47bn tenge locomotive assembly plant in Atbasar.

Announcing the project on August 12, Kamkor Locomotiv said this would meet modern requirements and have an annual capacity of up to 360 diesel, electric and potentially LNG locomotive sections.

Land has been allocated at the site and construction is expected to begin in 2025, with the first loco to be produced at the end of 2026. The plant is expected to create 800 jobs.

Kamkor Locomotive currently has 15 sites in Kazakhstan and around 70% of the national locomotive servicing market.

The Kazakh locomotive manufacturing sector currently comprises Wabtec’s LKZ plant which produces diesel locomotives and Alstom’s EKZ which produces electric locos.