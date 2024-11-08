Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: An agreement for the production of KZ6A electric freight locomotives at the EKZ factory in Astana was signed by Alstom and national railway KTZ during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to France on November 5.

Alstom and KTZ also signed an amendment to a 2012 contract for the supply of electric passenger and freight locos. This adds a further 17 freight locos to the 100 freight locos previously ordered, with the last to be delivered in 2028.

Preferential financing for the order is being provided by Société Générale and backed by export credit agency BPI France.

The KZ6A locomotive was announced in 2010, but so far only KZ8A freight and KZ4AT passenger locomotives have been produced. The KZ6A will have asynchronous traction motors and is intended to haul trains of up to 9 000 tonnes, enabling KTZ to replace its remaining VL80 locos remained from the Soviet era. KTZ said the new locos would reduce energy consumption by 20%.

KTZ and Alstom also agreed to develop a centre of competence in Astana which would facilitate the introduction of innovative technologies to support the growth of container traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between China and Europe.

‘The successful co-operation between KTZ and Alstom has lasted for approximately 15 years. The continuation of this collaboration opens new opportunities for the implementation of modern technologies and the digital development of Kazakhstan’s railway sector’, said KTZ CEO Nurlan Sauranbayev.

Alstom CEO Henri Poupart Lafarge said ‘with over 1 200 employees in the country, we are dedicated to localising our products and services to support the national economy. Kazakhstan’s strategic position as a key regional hub with important transit corridors enables us to enhance our investment and partnership with the government and local stakeholders, further solidifying its role in the regional economy.’