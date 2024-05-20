Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: Škoda Group has acquired 100% of the shares of tram, metro and trolleybus electrical component supplier Cegelec from Vinci Energies. Cegelec will operate under the name Electric Components as part of the Škoda Electric business.

‘Škoda Group is undergoing long-term development, which includes strengthening our R&D, production and service capacities’, said Karel Majer, Chairman & Sales Director of Škoda Electric, on May 14.

Miroslav Opa, formerly CEO and now Chairman of Electric Components, said ’the combination of our know-how will contribute to the expansion of our joint activities in other projects around the world’.