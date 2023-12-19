Show Fullscreen

USA: The Federal Railroad Administration is seeking comments on a proposal to amend the Freight Car Safety Standards to limit the use of sensitive technology or components that originate from designated countries of concern or are sourced from state-owned enterprises from such a country.

The changes would implement section 22425 of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, with the aim of preventing wagons from being used for illicit purposes and the potential compromise of sensitive technologies.

Wagons manufactured one year after the regulations come in to force would not be allowed to operate on the US general network if more than 20% of their components by cost originate from a COC or are sourced from a SOE, reducing to 15% three years after the regulations come into force.

New wagons would have to be produced by a qualified manufacturer in a qualified facility, without any sensitive technology from a COC or SOE, and with no other content from a COC or SOE that has been determined to have infringed US intellectual property rights.

‘The safety and security of our nation’s freight rail system are paramount’, said FRA Administrator Amit Bose on December 7. ‘We are taking a significant step forward in ensuring that our rail infrastructure remains resilient and safe for the transportation of vital goods and commodities.’