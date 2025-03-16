Show Fullscreen

USA: Houston-based industrial logistics and repair services group PSC has announced a ‘significant’ expansion of its freight wagon activities through the acquisition of 32 repair, inspection, cleaning, shunting and maintenance facilities operated by Rescar.

‘The breadth and depth of leadership expertise, strong reputation for excellent customer service and expanded geographic reach coming with this acquisition will enable us to more effectively and efficiently serve our customers’ growing repair, cleaning and inspection needs’, explained PSC Group CEO Joel Dickerson when the deal was announced on March 10.

Rescar CEO Joe Schieszler said PSC was ‘the ideal successor for this business’, adding that it would be a strong steward of ‘its customer relationships, employees and the broader Rescar legacy’.

The acquisition means that PSC now has wagon repair, cleaning and inspection activities in 40 states. The group provides on-site mini-shop repair service at 35 facilities, and operates a network of 25 mobile repair hubs with more than 100 vehicles. The company’s Railcar Repair Headquarters is located at the Bayport Rail Terminal near the Houston Ship Channel.