On August 30 Stadler signed a three-year deal to maintain Georgian Railways’ Kiss double-deck EMUs, which were originally manufactured for Russia’s Aeroexpress.

TransmetriQ has added Programme Maintenance and Shop Locator functions to its wagon fleet Asset Manager tool. These take into account fleet location, current status and user-defined requirements. ‘Historically, it’s been challenging to execute programme maintenance and repairs in a way that causes the least disruption to operations’, said Product Manager Gregg Phillips. ’These new features aid fleet managers in identifying opportunities to execute maintenance, selecting a repair shop, and initiating the shop request, all within seconds.’

The board of Swiss electrical equipment manufacturer Schaffner has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept TE Connectivity’s SFr505 per share all-cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares in the company. The offer is subject to customary terms and conditions as well as regulatory approvals and is expected to be settled in December 2023.

Ural Locomotives has obtained Customs Union certification enabling series production of its 3ES8 Malachite three-section electric locomotive with asynchronous traction motors.

Arriva has selected Box Inc to supply a secure cloud platform for storing CCTV footage from across its operations and to facilitate sharing with law enforcement agencies.

Rick Clary has joined Pittsburgh-based locomotive and rolling stock components and services supplier A Stucki as Vice-President of Human Resources.

Jesse Baker has joined the Australasian Railway Association as General Manager for Passenger Rail & Safety.