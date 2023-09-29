Polish manufacturers Newag and Pesa have formed a consortium to bid for a PKP Intercity contract covering the supply 38 seven-car double-deck push-pull trainsets and 45 electric locomotives.

Deutsche Bahn has certified the use of Essentium‘s high speed extrusion 3D printing technology for producing rolling stock parts and tools. DB has a ’digital warehouse’ of around 1 000 spare parts which can be 3D printed on demand, and aims to increase this to 10 000 components by 2030. ‘A lot of people still wonder if additive is ready for prime time’, said Essentium CEO Blake Teipel on September 20. ‘Deutsche Bahn, which is 3D printing tens of thousands of replacement parts for its trains, proves it is.’

Dr Jürgen Wilder, Knorr-Bremse‘s executive board member overseeing the Rail Vehicle Systems division, is to leave the company ’on the best terms’ on September 30. He will be succeeded by Dr Nicolas Lange, who has worked at the group for more than 20 years, most recently as Chairman of the management board of the Rail Vehicle Systems division.

Seat manufacturer Recaro Group has rebranded its Growag business as Recaro Rail. ‘This step will build the position of Recaro Rail as a leading seating supplier in the rail industry and support us in expanding our global business activities’, said Recaro Holding CEO Dr Mark Hiller. The company launched its Vela seat for inter-city and premium regional trains at the Trako trade fair.

LB Foster and Fuchs Lubricants have extended their partnership in the North American friction management market to included South America, Australia and China. ‘The combination of our wheel/rail engineering expertise with Fuchs’ lubricant manufacturing competencies brings best-in-class solutions designed to benefit the global rail industry’, said LB Foster President & CEO John Kasel on September 25.

Beacon Rail has awarded Erion France a contract to renew the wheelsets on Alstom BB27300 locos used by Regiorail.

IVU Traffic Technologies has launched consulting division IVU.consult to support transport operators in using and implementing its software, including when bidding for operating contracts.

TÜV Süd has certified Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) as meeting the EN15085-2 CL1 welding standard, strengthening its design, production and repair capabilities for air-conditioning and hydraulic actuation systems for all types of rail vehicle.

Polish infrastructure manager PKP PLK has awarded Alstom a contract to supply spare parts for traffic control systems it has supplied and to provide maintenance services until 2027.