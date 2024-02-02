Show Fullscreen

The Socorail subsidiary of Getlink’s French rail freight and rail infrastructure management business Europorte has acquired a 20% stake in maintenance business Track Solution Rail, the holding company for Somarail Nord, Somarail Sud, Somarail Est, Somarail Réseau and Ingefer which have almost 140 staff and sales of €25m in 2022. ‘From maintenance and engineering to rail works, we attach great importance to supporting our customers at every stage in the life of their rail infrastructure’, said Europorte Chairman Raphaël Doutrebente on January 24. ‘We are delighted to be working with TS Rail, which has a wide range of skills and geographical coverage that will complement our existing offering.’

NASA has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a contract to operate the space agency’s Confidential Close Call Reporting System, which collects and analyses reports on unsafe conditions or events in the rail industry to help prevent more serious incidents in the future.

Adrian Hipkiss has been appointed CEO of Velociti Group, which includes rail software companies 3Squared and FabDigital.

Show Fullscreen

Ģirts Rūda has been appointed as temporary member of the supervisory board of Rail Baltica project promoter RB Rail from February 1. The Latvian lawyer led the legal department of RB Rail in 2017-20.

Irish transport data analysis software company CitySwift has secured €7m in a funding round led by Gresham House Ventures and including existing investors Irelandia Investments, the Western Development Commission and ACT Venture Capital.

Show Fullscreen

John M Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO of aviation supply chain company AAR, has been elected to the board of leasing company GATX, and will serve as a member of the audit committee.