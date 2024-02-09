Alpha Trains has awarded Stadler a full-service maintenance contract covering all of the leasing company’s Euro9000 locomotives for a minimum period of 10 years from delivery. Last year Alpha Trains ordered its first 12 of the six-axle locos for delivery in 2025-26. ‘With our flexible and innovative maintenance concepts, we ensure the highest level of availability’, said Christian Mayer, Senior Sales Manager at Stadler Service. ‘With our established service network and the mobile Stadler teams, we can provide holistic support throughout the DACHINLB region.’

E-Home Household Services Holdings and Xiamen Iron Meal Enterprise Management have signed an 8m yuan agreement covering high speed rail vehicle cleaning services.

Former Chief Operating Officer of Northrail Juliane Storm-Ohm has joined Luxembourg-based full-service locomotive leasing company Nexrail as CTO. She will be responsible for maintenance company LocMaint as well as for the delivery of 70 locomotives which are on order. ‘I look forward to contributing to Nexrail’s vision of working toward a fossil-free European rail market by investing in innovative traction’, she said, ‘With my background in both new-build locomotive delivery and full-service maintenance, I think I can contribute to facilitating the necessary growth to make this vision a reality.’

Syntec-Ingénierie is to work with Société des Grands Projets on environmental issues including the use of recycled steel and low-carbon and tunnel lining segments.

CAF Group reports that in 2023 it was awarded contracts to equip more than 450 vehicles with onboard ETCS. Less than a decade after signing its first contract, CAF has now exceeded 1 300 vehicles equipped with ETCS onboard units and automatic train operation, both new and retrofit. ‘CAF has progressed to consolidate its position as a benchmark ERTMS provider’, said Jon Alzate, General Manager of the signalling division.

First Deputy General Director Irina Olkhovskaya was appointed CEO of United Wagon Co from February 1, succeeding Sergei Limarenko who had headed the wagon manufacturer since October. Last year UWC was acquired by a new owner, which has not been named because of the importance of this transaction for the Russian state.

WSP has hired former Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development Secretary Shawn Wilson as its national agency co-ordination leader for transportation and infrastructure.

Jacobs has been re-appointed to provide strategic planning and advisory services to Ireland’s National Transport Authority. Jacobs’ work in Ireland includes supporting the East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects coastal scheme.