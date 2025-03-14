Show Fullscreen

Czech turnout manufacturer DT Výhybkárna a Strojírna says it has a record volume of new orders, with a significant portion from abroad. Germany is now its second-largest export market, after Slovakia, with current orders exceeding €6·6m, and this year it will also supply products to Sweden, the UK, Italy, Canada, Portugal and the Netherlands. ‘These contracts are crucial for us as they allow us to compete with the world’s top players and continue improving our technological capabilities’, said CEO Marek Smolka. A highlight this year will be the supply of three bespoke turnouts for the Tanvald – Kořenov Abt rack railway.

Commenting on the European Commission’s Clean Industrial Deal, European rail supply industry association UNIFE said ‘unleashing the potential of the European rail supply industry — a world leader facing an increasingly unfair competition landscape — is paramount. By reducing burdens and ensuring pathways to sustainable investment, Europe can entrench the European rail supply’s industry as a strategic asset.’ The association added that implementation ’must acknowledge the rail supply industry as a strategic sector in upcoming public procurement initiatives and provide it with simpler and broader access to funding’.

CZ Loko has awarded Alstom a €9m contract to provide 50 Onvia Cab ETCS units to be retrofitted to MUV 75 maintenance vehicles for Czech infrastructure manager Správa Železnic over the next two years.

S&P Ma’alot has raised the rating of Israel Railways and its bonds from AA+ to AAA.

Stefan Damm has been appointed CEO of Plasser Group rail infrastructure video inspection and diagnostics company DMA, succeeding Klaus Vetter who has joined the DMA board and remains CEO of Plasser Italiana. Damm was previously President of the Inspection Solutions Division at Goldschmidt.

The NIART Systems joint venture of Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary ELTA Systems and Indian company DCX Systems is participating in Indian’s Terrain imaging for Drivers – Infrared, Enhanced Optical & Radar Assisted project to develop on-train long-range obstacle detection technology able to function in all weathers.

Steve Levene has joined Network Rail Consulting as Regional Director, Canada. He was previously Chief Operating Officer, Rapid Transit at Ontario’s Metrolinx.